We’ve Got the Trailer for Diane Russet’s Forthcoming Movie “Storm”

Diane Russet has released the trailer for her forthcoming movie, “Storm“, directed by Michael ‘AMA Psalmist’ Akinrogunde and produced by her.

The movie stars Diane alongside, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ike Onyema and Sir Dee.

Prior to this, Diane has released two short films, “The Therapist” and “Bayi”.

Check out the trailer for “Storm”.