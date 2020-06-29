Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Here's Your First Look at Aretha Franklin's Biopic "Respect"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Madam KoiKoi, Bush Baby... Come to Life in Efe Irele's Horror Film "Manifestation" | Trailer

BN TV Music

Beyoncé teases Fans with New Visual Album "Black Is King"

BN TV

Adanna & David's "Never Have I Ever" Answers Will Surprise You

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie has a Very Handy Kitchen Sink Makeover Tip for You

BN TV

Akah & Claire share their Unforgettable Swimming Experience

BN TV

Learn how to make the Perfect Okra Soup with Sisi Jemimah

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Our June #BNMovieFeature is Addressing Violence Against Women | Rewatch Mercy Aigbe's "Victims"

BN TV Music

You Need to Watch This Cover for Sam Smith's "Pray" by the Bethesda Home for the Blind

BN TV Music

You’ll Love this Live Performance from Adekunle Gold

BN TV

Here’s Your First Look at Aretha Franklin’s Biopic “Respect”

BN TV

Published

4 hours ago

 on

A biographical film on the life of iconic songstress and actress, Aretha Franklin, is on the way, and it is titled “Respect“.

The trailer starts off with Hudson singing Aretha’s iconic song “Respect”, with the word spelt out behind her in giant neon-style letters before clips of her rise to fame are shown. The biopic follows the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice.

Franklin died of pancreatic cancer at the age 76 and was a part of the film’s production up until her death in 2018. She received 18 Grammy Awards and was nominated a total of 44 times during her prolific career.

The long-awaited biopic features Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan, and Mary J. Blige.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Joshua Chibueze of PiggyVest is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Hey Green Thumbs… Yes You! Indoor Gardening is The Joy You Did Not Know You Needed

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: If We Don’t Prioritize Investing in Educating Our Children, What Future Does Nigeria Have?

Did You Know? We Have 19 Sections On BellaNaija!

Anna Ekeledo of AfriLabs is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php