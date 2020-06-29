Madam KoiKoi, Bush Baby... Come to Life in Efe Irele's Horror Film "Manifestation" | Trailer

Connect with us

Imagine a few secondary school myths you’ve heard of, Bush Baby, Madam KoiKoi, The Headless Braider etc and all in one movie.

Get ready for this thrilling movie, “Manifestation“, produced by Efe Irele, and directed by Chris Eneaji. The plot of this horror film centres on five young people and how the mistake of exploring an old haunted place puts their lives at risk.

This Nollywood horror movie stars Baaj Adebule, Jemima Osunde, Sofie Alakija, Efe Irele, Emem Daniel Ufot and many more.

Check out the cast posters:

Watch the trailer below:

