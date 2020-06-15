Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Laura Ikeji & her Mini-Me Laurel are Looking Pretty

Scoop

Pastor Adeboye says No Punishment given to a Rapist is Too Severe

Scoop

The Ighodalo Family releases Statement on the Loss of Ibidunni Ighodalo

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Mo Abudu & Lola Shoneyin Can't Wait for the World to Watch "The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Mo Abudu is Ready to take on a New Challenge with "Death and the King's Horseman"

Scoop

Denrele Edun is Serving Major Looks for his 39th Birthday!

Scoop

Everyone is Sending Peace, Love & Comfort Khafi's Way after her Sad Loss 💔

Music Scoop

Get to Know Ladipoe - His Style, Darkest Moment & Artists he'd love to Collaborate With!

Scoop

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has This to Say to Rape Apologists

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Mo Abudu is Creating Magic for Netflix with Lola Shoneyin & Wole Soyinka’s Literary Works

Scoop

Laura Ikeji & her Mini-Me Laurel are Looking Pretty

BellaNaija.com

Published

26 mins ago

 on

Laura Ikeji and her cute daughter, Laurel wore matching Ankara in a new photo, and they look so cute.

The fashion entrepreneur shared photos of herself with her daughter in a yellow and red patterned Ankara, and for her caption, Laura says, “I used need and thread to make this beautiful outfit. I think I’m a designer now hehe”. We couldn’t agree more.

She wrote:

So I went into my sister’s room and saw this Ankara material and it clicked to make Laurel and I a mommy and me outfit, I used need and thread to make this beautiful outfit. I think I’m a designer now hehe. Being a mom, I can say is my greatest achievement. I love being a mommy. Never take any moment for granted.

See the photos below:

Photo Credit: lauraikeji

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Hope Obeten of CalabarBlog is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Ivie Omoregie: Understanding the Obas and Chiefs Laws of Lagos State

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: For Those Days You Have Nothing To Give The World

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: You Need a Social Media Detox! Yes, You!

Yetunde Onafuye: Give Yourself a Pat on the Back… You DESERVE it!

Advertisement
css.php