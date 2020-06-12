Music
Mercy Chinwo Set to Release Sophomore Album “Satisfied”
eZee Conceptz Global has announced the much-anticipated sophomore album from Mercy Chinwo, “Satisfied“, scheduled for release on July 3, 2020.
A press release on her Instagram page reads:
Following the release of her highly acclaimed 2018 debut “The Cross: My Gaze” with viral hits like “Excess Love,” “Bor Ekom,” “Omekannaya” and others, Mercy Chinwo has continued to bless the world with amazing songs like “Chinedum,” “Akamdinelu” and “Obinasom.” The forthcoming album features a special appearance from legendary Igbo Gospel music minister, Chioma Jesus in “Onememma,” and a special live performance of Mercy’s groundbreaking single “Excess Love” with JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise.
The album “Satisfied” is packed with impactful and soul lifting songs to stir listeners up in worship to God. It was carefully put together as inspired by the Holy Spirit, driven by gifted producers, musicians and voices from the stable of EeZee Conceptz, to lift up the manifest glory of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
With songs written, rendered in English, Igbo, Yoruba, Calabar, and music styles from different parts of Nigeria, Africa and the Western world; Mercy Chinwo’s musical prowess and vocal range are evident in the music in this album, which turns out to be an impressive cohesive work of Spirit-inspired creativity, relevant for this time and generations to come.
We are assured of the presence of God moving mightily in the midst of his people and the manifestation of diverse testimonies to the glory of His Name. Sing, dance and pray along with every track in this beautiful masterpiece of musical excellence. Remain blessed and lifted in Jesus Might Name.
