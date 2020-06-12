Connect with us

New EP: Vector – The African Mind

Vector returns to bless our ears and minds with this new project dubbed “The African Mind” EP.

After the successful release of “Crossroads,” Vector is here with something new, that touches on everything African. He analyses what the average African faces regardless of age, gender, and status. Vector speaks from a place of critical thinking, stating the obvious and constantly reiterating what the people complain and fight for every day.

In the first track “Rape“, he expresses his concern as to how society expects people who have been abused maltreated and violated to keep quiet, this also further emphasises not only His mind but about rape, he talks about Africans and their deafening silence about the ills of the society.

Vector paints an image of a tired human, someone who has seen it all and constantly seeks change. This project was directed by AISOSA and produced and Rotex.

Listen to the EP below:

