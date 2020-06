Idahams is out with “Man on Fire” EP.

The seven-track Afro Pop EP which features pre-released singles such as “Shima“, “Enter My Eye” and “Ada” is a testament to the talent of this artist.

The talented producer, singer/songwriter teamed up with Nigerian producers TU2, Orbeat, Ayzed and Yussy Beat to give fans this EP.

Listen to the full EP here: