Muna Onuzo-Iyanam - The Startup Doctor - is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Muna Onuzo-Iyanam – The Startup Doctor – is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature this week, we shine the spotlight on Muna Onuzo-Iyanam, a brand and business strategist with over 14 years professional experience, working with diverse organisations as a consultant and learning and education facilitator to develop 360 degrees branding strategy, especially for startups.

She has coached and trained and mentored over 2000 Nigerian youths in the ABCs of business ethics and on the importance of image, branding and etiquette in business. Muna’s expertise include cross-cultural communication, human capital training and development, new/digital media and CSR strategy development and execution.

Muna is the founder of Gazzelle Academy Vocational Centre, a first-rate skill acquisition centre, approved by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) approved vocational centre which trains artisans and entrepreneurs.

Muna is currently the SA, Technical Planning, Research & Development to the Minister of State for Education in Nigeria.

Muna Onuzo is also a certified corporate etiquette, cross-cultural communication, international protocol and business image consultant. She is the Principal Consultant at Personnelty Fit Ltd. She obtained her Etiquette and Protocol certification from The Protocol School of Washington.

Muna holds a bachelors degree in Mass Communication from Imo State University and a masters degree in Media and Communication from the School of Media and Communication, Pan Atlantic University.

She’s the President of the Nigeria chapter of Foundation for Women in Film and Television – an International NGO spread over 44 countries. She is a sitting Board of Trustees member of the Society for the Performing Arts of Nigeria – an award winning NGO helping the Nigerian youth to live out their dream through dance and the Arts.

We celebrate Muna for her work in helping Nigerian youths develop both practical, entrepreneurial and employability skill that will give them a fighting chance to live a more productive life.

