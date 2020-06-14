10 COVID-19 Updates to Read Today

Confirmed cases of coronavirus have increased to 7,035 in Lagos State

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), 195 cases were recorded in Lagos, 50 in FCT, 42 in Kano, 27 in Kaduna, 26 in Edo, 22 in Oyo, 21 in Imo, 17 in Gombe, 12 in Benue, 12 in Enugu, 11 in Delta, 11 in Anambra, 10 in Ebonyi, 9 in Nasarawa, 9 in Ogun, 8 in Bauchi, 4 in Kebbi, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 3 in Jigawa, 3 in Katsina, 2 in Yobe, 2 in Borno, 1 in Kwara and 1 in Ondo State.

The Ogun State records COVID-19 related-death

In a tweet shared on the official Twitter handle of the Ogun State government, it was also disclosed that 21 new cases of coronavirus were recorded across 3 local government areas on June 12, and a death case recorded.

This brings the total number of fatalities recorded in the state to 14.

The tweet reads:

OGUN COVID-19: 21 NEW CONFIRMED CASES, 1 DEATH, 316 TOTAL ACTIVE Ogun State has recorded 21 new confirmed cases across three LGAs, on 12th June 2020. This brings the total number of cases so far confirmed to 544. Sadly, the State also recorded 1 related death on the same day, making it a total of 14 deaths currently recorded. As 214 patients have so far been discharged, to rejoin their families, there are 316 active cases being managed by health authorities in total.

95 coronavirus patients discharged in Oyo State

Oyo State government disclosed via Twitter that some coronavirus patients were discharged after their test result came back negative twice. This brings the total number of discharged COVID-19 patients in the state to 271.

Governor Seyi Makinde also revealed that that 35 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the state. The new cases were confirmed in nine local governments which include Ido (seven), Ibadan South-West (five), Ibadan North (five), Ibadan North-West (five), Oluyole (three), Ibadan North East (three), Ibadan South East (three), Egbeda (three), and Ogbomosho North (one).

The tweet reads:

OYO STATE COVID-19 TASK FORCE UPDATE (for June 12, 2020) 1. 95 confirmed COVID-19 cases have received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 271. 2. Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for thirty-five suspected cases came back POSITIVE. The cases are from Ido (7), Ibadan SW (5), Ibadan North (5), Ibadan NW (5) Oluyole (3), Ibadan NE (3), Ibadan SE (3), Egbeda (3) and Ogbomosho North (1) Local Government Areas. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 469. 3. Please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800 or visit a community-based testing centre near you, if you have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath.

NMA warns Cross River State on proposed school resumption

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Cross River State branch, has warned against the decision of the state government to begin a trial resumption of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Ben Ayade announced the mass production of face shields have begun for students in the state so that they can resume school, observing necessary COVID-19 protocols.

In a joint statement signed by its Chairman, Agam Ayuk, and Secretary, Ezoke Epoke, on Saturday, the statement reads in parts, as provided by Punch:

The declaration by the Cross River State Government of a trial resumption of three public schools in each of the three senatorial districts in the state on June 16, 2020, is alarming. To the medical community, there is a lack of evidence to ascertain the actual COVID-19 status and disease burden in the state due to the unacceptable low number of tests carried out. The quick resumption of schools, despite genuine reasons, has the potential of significant disease outbreak among pupils. The association advocates the adoption of educational technologies to provide remote learning opportunities and educational programmes for pupils in public schools in the interim, which is currently being implemented by private schools until a national policy is introduced on the unified resumption of schools by the Federal Government.

269 stranded Nigerians in India successfully evacuated

269 stranded Nigerians in India successfully arrive in Nigeria on, Saturday, June 13, 2020. They arrived aboard an Air Peace flight at 2 AM, according to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

While 103 of the returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, 166 arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja. NIDCOM disclosed via Twitter on Saturday that the evacuees were now on a 14-day compulsory self-isolation. The commission tweeted: 269 stranded Nigerians in India landed in Nigeria (103 in Lagos, 166 in Abuja) today (Saturday) at about 2 am after a few hours of delay. All evacuees (are) now on a compulsory 14 days self-isolation, according to the new protocol by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

There have been 2,074,526 confirmed cases and 115,436 deaths in the USA

According to Johns Hopkins University‘s tally of cases in the United States, there are at least 2,074,526 cases of coronavirus in the US, including at least 115,436 deaths. The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

India reports the largest single-day spike in 24 hours

According to India’s health ministry, India has recorded 11,929 new cases in the past 24 hours, its largest single-day spike to date. In total, India has reported 320,922 Covid-19 cases, including 9,195 deaths.

The west Indian state of Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state, with 104,568 positive cases, followed by Tamil Nadu in the south, with 42,687 cases. India’s capital, New Delhi, has reported at least 38,958 cases, according to John Hopkins University tally.

Mayor of São Paulo, Bruno Covas is diagnosed with COVID-19

Bruno Covas, the mayor of Brazil’s largest city, São Paulo, tested positive for coronavirus Saturday.

The mayor is showing no symptoms and is following medical advice to keep working at home in the coming days. Covas is also undergoing immunotherapy treatment to fight lymph node cancer, an illness that has been widely reported in the Brazilian media and publicly discussed by Covas, CNN reports.

Two positive cases found ahead of Premier League restart

A Norwich City player is one of two positive coronavirus results found in the Premier League’s latest round of testing, the club confirmed.

A statement on the website reads:

The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 11 June and Friday 12 June, 1,200 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs. The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.

South Africa reports backlogs, shortages of testing

South Africa reports a delay in obtaining coronavirus test results from public labs. It says the delay has risen to 12 days amid backlogs and shortages of testing materials, Aljazeera reports.

