Tributes Pour in following Ibidunni Ighodalo’s Sad Passing

Ibidunni Ighodalo, a renowned event planner and founder of the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, has passed on.

Ibidunni’s husband and head pastor of Trinity House Church, Ituah Ighodalo, confirmed the news while officiating the funeral service of a church member, Ayodeji Akinwande Modupe-Johnson.

He said, “2’o clock this morning I received a call that shattered my life.”

The church, Trinity House also posted a black photo on their official Instagram page a few hours ago.

Family and friends have been sending tributes across social media platforms following the sad news.

God why ?

2020 has already been bad enough but to take away such a beautiful soul from us. A heart made of literal gold. The most beautiful . Sometimes I wondered if she knew how beautiful she was. I would say to @t4yo all the time how beautiful his sister was. She was so warm, kind, vibrant, positive, encouraging & full of joy. I don’t even understand how we’re talking in past tense. Gosh!!

Only God can give the entire family the fortitude to bear this untimely loss. We can only pray for them.

Rest in Perfect Peace @ibiduni_ighodalo 🙏🕊

#ibidunighodalo #youwereloved

—

Ha!

Words fail me IBIDUNNI

I can’t put how I feel into words

My whole body is in deep sorrow

You were an example of a believer

You lived selflessly

I can’t begin to count how you blessed me personally

Your soft voice

Everytime I hosted @ibidunniighodalofoundation yearly event and I saw families blessed with the opportunity to have a baby

How you decorate falomo during Christmas

How you loved to be an extension of Gods hand

How you supported my brand and decorated my last #ogamadam show

How you would call me personally

Ha this was one is deep

Ha I am soooooo distraught

But I am comforted that you are sleeping and we would see again resurrection morning

Pastor itua….I know the holy spirit has his hand upon you

@bonix_drinks I cant fathom how you feel

Lord……….I trust you even when I am confused

—

My beautiful, caring sis, Ibidun 💔😥 this is terrible news today oo.

Been praying it away since i was told out here, wish it wasn’t true.. Gosh!! You were such a blessing to me over the years and to many people out there. My heart and prayers go out to Pastor @pastorituahighodalo, the kids and your family at this time.. May God’s love and peace surround them now and always. Amen and Amen ❤️❤️❤️ #IbidunIghodalo #SheRocks #IbidunLivesOn

—

My heart is broken. Ibidun beautiful inside and out. I will miss you. RIP🙏🏾

—

This …. shook me … Rest in Peace Pastor Ibidun. There are just no words.

—

This makes no sense. Absolutely none.

The last conversation we had was her agreeing to feature in the second season of the KING WOMEN series. I had spoken to her previously about it, and she said… “Let me pray about it.”

12 days later, on her own, she sends me a “Whenever you’re ready, I’m ready.”

I say…”Are you sure? I don’t want to pressure you.” She responds, “For you 🙈. Was hard (decision) but 💃🙈” She went on to explain that she wanted to share moments of her life many hadn’t seen, heard or properly understood. Tall mountains she silently had to climb. She wanted to share in order to encourage others.

You couldn’t have met a more classy, quiet, positive, demure woman like her.

REST IN POWER, AND ETERNAL BEAUTY!!! 👑💔👑

—

Your death came as a shock and it’s heartbreaking Pastor Ibidun Ighodalo, but God knows the best. Your impact can’t be forgotten. I know you are with Christ Jesus in a grand reception into His kingdom, RIP.

God will comfort @pastorituahighodalo and the entire family, Amen

—

I just can’t. Going back to sleep just so I can make this a nightmare from last night.

IB my eyes are swollen from crying over you. Lord!! You called me a few weeks back, wanting to know how I was dealing with covid and if I needed anything. Who does that IB? Who?

You learnt I had to stop working for my safety’s sake and the next thing I got was a bank alert . I asked you how it was that you searched for me in your head in these days and times where everyone’s head is full of his/her own worries? And you said you keep a list of everyone that needs you.

Who does that IB? Only You. You do that for tens of people. You are a jewel I may never be able to replicate in this life. You cared soooooo much for me, I just started crying again thinking about how much. “Just make sure I see you again Emma”. I was going to do just that IB. I swear I was. How does a heart as big as yours stop beating? How do the ones you have touched, find a way to thank you beyond words? How do we say goodbye to someone we do not want to go? May your family be strengthened. I miss you already.

—

Rest In Peace Ibidunni Ighodalo

My Prayers and thoughts are with your Family at this time🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

God Knows Best

—

Its too hard to believe this Queen is Gone. I just can’t piece it together. I can’t explain how cold i feel inside. A mentor from afar in so many ways. Epitome of beauty, resilience, grace and poise. Heaven has gained an angel #RestInPeace Sweet Aunty #ibidun_ighodalo @elizabeth_r_events

Good night my precious sister Ibidun Ighodalo.

@TaraDurotoye & I will be eternally grateful for all your love & steadfast support for the cause of the New Nigeria. Rest in Peace my beautiful sis. I promise you … we will Deliver the Future, by the Grace of God. Oh my … Heaven has just received an Angel today. FD

—

So confused!! Don’t know what to write!! Ibidun you were a good friend, you supported my brand when I was very low. You helped position the Jenifa brand, you thought me how to be classy and decent. You and @bonixdrinks we’re always there for me. Ha! Why ? We can’t question you oh lord!!! Rest In Peace my beautiful Sister. May God comfort uncle’s heart. Ikudoro!! Sun re o Ibidun!! Oluwa mi a fi orun ke e! Odun a jina si ra o!

—

Ibidun my angel, friend and soul sister! I am truly in shock and speechless right now. I am totally heart-broken. You were always there for me when life seemed unbearable. You always comforted me with your words of wisdom and love. You encouraged me to be patient, humble and respectful whilst allowing the Lord to fight my battles. Ah Ibidun this one hurts. You will be missed. Your infectious smile and your warm hugs will be missed. May God Almighty comfort your beloved husband @pastorituahighodalo , your beautiful children and entire family. May your gentle soul Rest in Peace! Gone too soon.

—

Ibidun…. this was NOT the plan. 💔💔💔 Never in a million years was this Thought talk less of reality, ever a possibility!!!!!… Why Lord? Why😭. All we have left are Memories….. I remember vividly our last conversation… you always checked up on me, in your ever so soft voice, like butter couldn’t melt in your mouth, Always full of Comforting words and offering advice…. This is Surreal 💔💔💔. God has called you home, I pray for Strength for your Husband, Children, Mother, Brothers &Sisters , and all lives you’ve touched, to be able to bear this Very painfull Loss. Adieu my friend

—

I don’t have the right words but my heart is heavy and in serious pain. I don’t understand this and I don’t how to really accept it. Rest in peace IBIDUN. You lived a full life loving, caring, nurturing and providing for others. Keep smiling up there.

—

R.I.P Ibidun… you were always so kind to me but what I will always remember is your strength of character… how even in your pain you made it your mission to help others…. you touched countless lives in such a meaningful way and that is your legacy… I’m thankful we got to see you fall in love and love so deeply… I don’t know what God wants from us.. we lost a good one.

—

From Ibadan to Lagos we had always known each other and became a family. This woman right here gave me the platform to start my business. She gave the first wharehouse to store my equipment gave me my first high level profile job with @dangote and so on. We at @nelsonjack360production love and will miss u so much. Rest in peace sister.

—

Aburo mi, Aburo mi, Aburo mi… Rest in Peace… Sad, we are helpless…

—

#RIP to a true Angel!

—

Met these guys once. Humility personified. I am sad at the passing away of Mrs. Ibidun Ighodalo. Death has a way of jolting us to keep our feet on the ground. May God console the family.

—

My dear sister @ibidunniighodalo I need someone to tell me the story of your death is not true! Ohhhh mine

—

This hurts badly but we choose To celebrate you and all you lived for. You Lived, you Loved, You nurtured, You Lead, and above all you Loved the Lord. Rest In Peace beautiful 🕊🕊🕊 May God comfort The Ighodalo and Olaleye Ajayi families on the sudden loss of Mrs. Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo who passed away in the early hours of today.

—

This is so sad for me, how could this happen? We lost an African Queen.

But the LORD knows best. My darling sister, one of the few people I could call my friend. You always believed in me, trusted me and supported me. You brokered peace for me, you encouraged me… Rest well, the hearts of those you remembered in their times of sorrow will never forget you in their prayers. Above was your message to me only last week, we spoke regularly, you always prayed for me. Ibidunni, Rest In Peace

—

Ibidun Ajayi is dead! My heart is broken. 2020 has taken a toll on me.

—

RIP Ibidun Ighodalo. I’m so devastated by this news. Please pray for her family!

—

Life is a mystery. How can Ibidun Ituah-Ighodalo just die like that?

—

Ibidun Ighodalo was always there to help when I’m rallying for funds for people. I am sad 😥 You’d say “I don’t want anyone to know, now the world knows. We just lost an Angel.

—

Late last year we were both on our way to Abuja, sat together and gisted the whole trip. After talking for a while she asked me a question, I can’t tell you what it is but I was honest and replied her with the truth, her response was to be what I want. I’m so shocked and hurt but I know for certain that she changed lives, impacted families, Gods angel. Rest In Peace

—

I have been crying none stop !!!! 2020 this is a BLACK SUNDAY for me !!! I still cant believe this REST ON Queen Ibidun Itua Igodalo !! Your story inspired me , i am blessed to know your sweet Mum Mama. so weak right now.

—

Its a sad day today June 14 2020 in the physical to hear the passing away of an energetic, beautiful soul and wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of Trinity church lagos but in all occurrence as a believer in the Most High God… we must give thanks to God no matter what and we can’t ask God “why” !!! We just have to accept it all , my heartfelt sincere sympathy goes to Pastor Ighodalo and their children in this trying times for strength and courage to carry on cos both of them really do love each other with a passion when we met in lagos for a new year party in lagos on the 1st of January this year and had a great discussion at length….but God that owns the soul takes it whenever He wants !! He loves us more and knows when our journey in this life ends ! May the soul of Mrs. Ibidunni Ajayi Ighodalo rest in perfect peace odun ajina sira won o Ibidunni sun re o….

—

Aunty Ibidun. Aunty Ibidun.

Mogbe Modaran.

My Body is Hot.

My Blood is Cold.

Jesu Saanu fun mi.

How?

Died Just Like That?

In your Prime? At 41.

While Setting Up Isolation Centres across the Country to save the Lives of Others?

God, Where are you?

Where is your Face Sir?

Jesu Saanu.😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

God, please help me comfort Pastor Ituah. This is Devastating on so many Levels. Oh Lord. Oh My Lord.

—

O Lord no nooooooooooooo , my God noooo this is so shocking & very vey heartbreaking 😞😫😫😭😭😭😭😭 she was such a beautiful soul. RIP !!! 😖😫😣 Olorun mi o.

—

So PAINFUL…

RIP mama.

No one can pronounce my name the way you do.

The world would miss you greatly Aunty ibidunni

—

Some things are hard to process…

Ibidunni Ighodalo (RIP)

—

A Role Model Has Gone To Sleep 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

—

#RIPibidunighodalo

💔💔💔

For now you have laid aside this dusty shell

And with immortality are now clad

For now you join the cloud of witnesses

And with the Triumphant are now glad

Though we sigh as you exit

Saying, ‘Good night’

Heaven proclaims as you enter

Shouting, ‘Good morning!’

—

Ibidunni Ighodalo is survived by her kids, Keke and Zenan, and her husband, Ituah Ighodalo.