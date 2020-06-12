Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has This to Say to Rape Apologists

Connect with us

Scoop

BellaNaija.com

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Lots of people say and do things that reflect ignorance or misunderstanding about sexual violence, that’s why there’s a need for social education, and putting an end to rape culture.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde took to Twitter to advise rape survivors about speaking out whenever so their abusers can be arrested and dealt with by the law.

Then a Twitter user took to the comment section saying “women should stop appearing sexy so they don’t get raped”.

‘That’s a good point. But I want you to emphasize that women should de-sexify which means they should lay less emphasis on appearing sexy. This is a truth women don’t want to hear. Women are helping to arouse the sexual demon in men and they go for the most vulnerable for satisfcn

Omotola who was obviously infuriated by such derogatory tweet replied and pointed out that the twitter user “sounded like a beast/rape apologist”, adding that he will now be watched closely as the new law from NAPTIP says anyone who gives excuses for rapists will be arrested.

