Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has This to Say to Rape Apologists

Lots of people say and do things that reflect ignorance or misunderstanding about sexual violence, that’s why there’s a need for social education, and putting an end to rape culture.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde took to Twitter to advise rape survivors about speaking out whenever so their abusers can be arrested and dealt with by the law.

I have just watched a disgusting Rape video.pls if you have been raped or know anyone else who has. These are New times!Everyone is on your side now!Pls speak out! If you dont report it, the demon(s) might never be caught and will Rape others! Do it for yourself, do it for others — Dr Omotola .j. Ekeinde , MFR (@Realomosexy) June 12, 2020

Then a Twitter user took to the comment section saying “women should stop appearing sexy so they don’t get raped”.

‘That’s a good point. But I want you to emphasize that women should de-sexify which means they should lay less emphasis on appearing sexy. This is a truth women don’t want to hear. Women are helping to arouse the sexual demon in men and they go for the most vulnerable for satisfcn

You sound like a beast / Rape Apologist! Be careful there’s a New decree from @naptipnigeria for anyone giving ANY EXCUSE for a crime! You’re now going to be watched closely. https://t.co/hkPrCJHD5R — Dr Omotola .j. Ekeinde , MFR (@Realomosexy) June 12, 2020

That's a good point. But I want you to emphasize that women should de-sexify which means they should lay less emphasis on appearing sexy. This is a truth women don't want to hear. Women are helping to arouse the sexual demon in men and they go for the most vulnerable for satisfcn — Faraday Samuel (@Faradaysamuel) June 12, 2020

Omotola who was obviously infuriated by such derogatory tweet replied and pointed out that the twitter user “sounded like a beast/rape apologist”, adding that he will now be watched closely as the new law from NAPTIP says anyone who gives excuses for rapists will be arrested.