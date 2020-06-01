WHO is Advocating for a Tobacco-Free Generation to mark World No Tobacco Day 2020

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

18 mins ago

 on

For decades, the tobacco industry has deliberately employed strategic, aggressive, and well-resourced tactics to attract youth to tobacco and nicotine products. Internal industry documents reveal in-depth research and calculated approaches designed to attract a new generation of tobacco users, from product design to marketing campaigns aimed at replacing the millions of people who die each year from tobacco-attributable diseases with new consumers – youth. (WHO 2020).

This global campaign – World No Tobacco Day 2020, debunks myths and exposes devious tactics employed by these industries. It provides young people with the knowledge required to easily detect industry manipulation and equip them with the tools to rebuff such tactics, thereby empowering young people to stand up against them.

This is especially important right now as studies show that smokers have a higher risk for a severe case of coronavirus. WHO calls on all young people to join the fight to become a tobacco-free generation.

To read more, click this link to visit the WHO website HERE.


This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com's commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.

BellaNaija.com

BellaNaija.com

