Babatunde Oladosu of EduBridge Academy is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we celebrate Babatunde Oladosu, the co-founder of EduBridge Academy, an organisation that focuses on helping unemployed youth across Africa learn essential skills to find fulfilling work.

Prior to EduBridge Academy, Babatunde worked in the financial sector as an investment banker in a number of firms in Nigeria, including PwC, Afrinvest West Africa, among others. He’s also interned at Goldman Sachs in London.

EduBridge Academy provides career advisory, training and support services partnering with undergraduates, graduates and working professionals to learn the skills that employers demand. It guides thousands of Africans to make the right career choice backed with global workplace skills and also provides universities, alumni bodies, employers with talents and solutions that help them build worldclass workforce.

EduBridge Academy’s undergraduate programme teaches students the skills needed for internship opportunities and the workplace while guiding them on their desired career path.

It’s graduate programme – for fresh graduates, corps members and early professionals – teaches technical and work skills required for a career in investment banking, consulting, accounting and human resources.

The organisation’s Experience Hire is for professionals who want to make a switch in their career to finance and professionals in finance who want to sharpen their skills.

The organisation also runs a Data School where it shows students how to make sense of patterns without complexities.

Babatunde Oladosu graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria with a first class degree in Economics and he’s currently an MBA Candidate at Kellogg School of Management. He also has a certificate in Entrepreneurship and Venture Building from the University of Notre Dame. Babatunde is also a 2019 Mandela Washington Fellow.

We celebrate Babatunde for creating a platform to tackle the problem of unemployment in Africa while helping thousands of youths fulfill their dreams.