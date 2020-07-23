Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Red Carpet Outfits & Beauty Looks from Erica We Love

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

11 hours ago

 on

Before entering the Big Brother Naija house, beauty queen Erica Nlewedim had already garnered a fan base for herself.

Erica participated in the 2014 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MGBN) pageant where she quickly became a fan favourite and won the Most Photogenic award. As an actress and model, Erica has graced a number of billboards nationwide, modelling for top brands.

Here are 10 red carpet outfits we love

Check on it!

Beauty looks we love

 

Photo Credit: ericanlewedim

