Demi Lovato is Engaged to Max Ehrich 💍

Demi Lovato is engaged to her boyfriend and Hollywood actor, Max Ehrich.

Romance rumours between Demi and “The Young and the Restless” alum first sparked in March when the pair exchanged flirty comments on social media.

In a sweet Instagram post, Demi Lovato announced their engagement with a photo of the couple posing together in the stunning beachside proposal.

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me, it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner,” Demi captioned her Instagram announcement.

@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too… I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself.

I’m honoured to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!