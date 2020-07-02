Port-Harcourt to Lagos Proposal! See how Osette Popped the Big Question to Chidinma

Connect with us

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Oh, nothing can stop this love!

Even though this beautiful couple were stuck in two different cities, due to the interstate travel ban a few weeks ago, Osette found a way to ask the love of his life to marry him. All the way from Port-Harcourt, he popped the big question to Chidinma in Lagos and we must say, it was beautiful and totally unexpected for her.

Here’s how she explains her perfect proposal on her Instagram page:

COVID had us held down in different cities

Oh well, 🤷‍♀️ I still got a perfect surprise💃🏻❤️💃🏻 We’ve grown so much in such a short while.
I’ve never ever met someone so caring, so involved and so passionate about my growth, my career and everything about me. It’s just too rare.

God really planted you in my life.
We’ve experienced breakthroughs in dimensions we never imagined. God has been more than faithful to us.

You’ve been a teacher, a big brother, my best friend, my support system, my hype guy, my G, my gist partner, my play partner, my knight in shiny armour and most of all you thought me how to stay loving God. I am so so blessed to have you, and I have no idea what I did right to deserve you. 😭 I really can’t wait to play, dance, pray, do movie marathons and disturb you every day🤣🤣🤣, you better be ready.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Bride-to-be @therealdinmaobialor shared: Oh welll 🤷‍♀️ I still got the perfect surprise💃🏻❤️💃🏻 We've grown so much in such a short while. I've never ever met someone so caring, so involved and so passionate about my growth, my career and everything about me. It's just too rare. God really planted you in my life. We've experience breakthroughs in dimensions we never imagined. God has been more than faithful to us. You've been a teacher, a big brother, my best friend, my support system, my hype guy, my G, my gist partner, my play play partner, my knight in shinny armor and most of all you thought me how to stay loving God. I am so so blessed to have you, and I have no idea what I did right to deserve you. 😭 I really can't wait to play, dance, pray, do movie marathons and disturb you everyday🤣🤣🤣, you better be ready ooooo Balloons: @bespokeballoonsng Flowers: @rosetygardensflowers #theikhalos20

A post shared by Africa's Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings) on

 

 

Credits

Bride-to-be: @therealdinmaobialor
Groom-to-be: @d_ikhalo
Balloons@bespokeballoonsng
Flowers@rosetygardensflowers

BellaNaija Weddings

