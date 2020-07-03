Connect with us

Weddings

BN Weddings Video: Jessica & Slyden's Nigerian-Zimbabwean Wedding

Weddings

Port-Harcourt to Lagos Proposal! See how Osette Popped the Big Question to Chidinma

Inspired Scoop Weddings

Catch all the Exciting Deets from Ultimate Love’s Rosie & Kachi’s Interview on Vanguard Allure Magazine | Read

News Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 343

Weddings

Rustic, Magical and Intimate Bridal Styled Shoot in Enugu! STM Magical Creations Events

Weddings

"I knew I Hit the Jackpot" Claudia & Alex's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Yes to Forever with You! See Adaora & Chisolu's Exciting Wedding

Sweet Spot Weddings

Uche and Clinton’s Seaside Proposal

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 342

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Did You Know? We Have 19 Sections On BellaNaija!

Weddings

BN Weddings Video: Jessica & Slyden’s Nigerian-Zimbabwean Wedding

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

31 mins ago

 on

 

Zimbabwean groom, Slyden tied the knot to his Nigerian princess, Jessica in London and it was everything they both wanted and dreamed of.  The bride and groom got to celebrate with their friends and family. We can tell that every moment of their day was truly special. From the church ceremony to the reception.

We must say that the groom’s speech at the reception was so special. You’d laugh, you might also find yourself saying aww at some point. The groom tried so hard not to cry but we will leave to find out if he actually did. Their beautiful wedding was captured by A3Media Films.

 


Credits

Videography: @a3media
Photography: @yomstudios

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s How to Leverage Your Personality for Growth

Peter Molokwu : Let’s Normalize Saying “NO”

Temi Olajide: How Do You Keep Your Children Engaged While You’re Working From Home?

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: How To Create A Badass Elevator Pitch For Your Business

Etashe Linto: Are You The One In The Mirror?

Advertisement
css.php