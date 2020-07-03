BN Weddings Video: Jessica & Slyden’s Nigerian-Zimbabwean Wedding

Zimbabwean groom, Slyden tied the knot to his Nigerian princess, Jessica in London and it was everything they both wanted and dreamed of. The bride and groom got to celebrate with their friends and family. We can tell that every moment of their day was truly special. From the church ceremony to the reception.

We must say that the groom’s speech at the reception was so special. You’d laugh, you might also find yourself saying aww at some point. The groom tried so hard not to cry but we will leave to find out if he actually did. Their beautiful wedding was captured by A3Media Films.





Credits

Videography: @a3media

Photography: @yomstudios