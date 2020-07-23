Looks like We’re Getting a Davido & Nas Collaboration

Yup! It looks like a Davido and Nas collaboration is coming!

Manager Asa Asika shared clips of Davido with the rapper/legend, and the producer Hitboy in the studio.

We’re unsure if anything will come out of it, but we know Davido is working on his album “A Better Time,” and maybe whatever this leads to will end up on the album.

Or maybe this is a Nas featuring Davido hit instead?

Whichever way, we’re hoping some magic was cooked during that studio session.

Check out the clips: