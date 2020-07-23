Connect with us

Music Scoop

Looks like We're Getting a Davido & Nas Collaboration

BN TV Music

Watch Burna Boy's Live Performance at the Essence Festival of Culture

Music

New Music: B Red - Fall Again

Music Scoop

Afrobeats Now has its Own Official Chart in the UK

Music

New Video: AKA feat. Gemini Major - Energy

Music

New Music: Dessy feat. QDot & Oberz - Koronu

Music

New Music + Video: Coco Brown feat. Lyta - Flavor

Music

New Music: Frank Edwards - No One Like You

Music Scoop

Life before #BBNaija: You’ve got to Listen to these 10 Tracks from Laycon

BN TV Music

Kizz Daniel drops Visualizer for "Aii"

Music

Looks like We’re Getting a Davido & Nas Collaboration

BellaNaija.com

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Yup! It looks like a Davido and Nas collaboration is coming!

Manager Asa Asika shared clips of Davido with the rapper/legend, and the producer Hitboy in the studio.

We’re unsure if anything will come out of it, but we know Davido is working on his album “A Better Time,” and maybe whatever this leads to will end up on the album.

Or maybe this is a Nas featuring Davido hit instead?

Whichever way, we’re hoping some magic was cooked during that studio session.

Check out the clips:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: Here’s How To Help Your Children with Decision-Making

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Are You A Small Business Owner? You Might Need These Consultants

BN Book Review: Dear Alaere by Eriye Onagoruwa | Review By Seyon Patience Hundeyin

Iretomiwa Akintunde-Johnson: Reputation Management – Lessons from an Entangled Trio

Beyond The Three: ‘Avugna Vugna’- Jerry Spotlights the Strength of the Mafa People in Borno & Adamawa States

Advertisement
css.php