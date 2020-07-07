Call for Entry – Design an original wearable art & win $1000 courtesy Design Fashion Africa

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Design Fashion Africa is an ecosystem that empowers existing and upcoming designers, helping them to commercialize, publicize and develop their talents through a series of initiatives that grants them the spotlight and tools to thrive in their fashion and design business. 

Last year, Design Fashion Africa moved the industry with its highly successful, world-class fashion maiden event in October, at the Eko Hotel and Suites. 

As we try to get acquainted with the new normal in our society, Design Fashion Africa has launched the #DressUpStayAlive campaign, urging the public to dress up safely as they engage in public appearances in order to contain the spread of the virus. The DFA is also concurrently running a series of virtual conversations, that is meant to educate and grant viewers new ideas and strategies to implement in their fashion businesses. 

The second edition of the DFA fashion event is set to take place in the third quarter of 2020 and is set to completely revolutionize the scope for fashion initiatives and intervention locally.

DFA brings you an initiative that embraces the freedom of fashion and design through the application of design and aesthetics when creating wearable outfits, shoes, bags, accessories, and jewelry. Our aim is to nurture the designers that create out of the box ideas, which celebrates the continent, its heritage, and fashion.

Stand a chance to win a cash prize of 1000 US Dollars and showcase your piece during the Design Fashion Africa Week Edition in October 2020.

The entries need to be creative, out of the box, and functional, exploring the theme: No limits to Fashion. 

The winner will be determined by a group of selected judges.

Entries close on July 13th, 2020

How to Participate

  • Share your sketches that embodies the theme “No limits to Fashion” on Instagram with the official hashtag #DFAwearableartchallenge
  • Follow Design Fashion Africa on Instagram: http://instagram.com/df_africa
  • The most creative and functional pieces will be shortlisted by a group of judges

Why should you apply?

  • An opportunity to showcase at the Design Fashion Africa week in October 2020
  • Invitation to Design Fashion Africa events 
  • Cash prize to be won

Who should apply?

  • Creatives with a passion for design, art, and fashion.

Terms and Conditions

Requirements:

  • Applicants must be following @df_africa on Instagram to qualify for the challenge
  • Only one entry will be accepted per person
  • Applicants should be 18 years old and older
  • Each sketch or design should be an original work, copied designs will not be accepted. This is to encourage participants to think outside the box.
  • Participants agree to the use of their sketches and designs for this contest without compensation
  • All sketches and designs may be used by Design Fashion Africa for promotional and/or marketing purposes.
  • Each participant warrants that the designs and sketches are their intellectual property, and do not belong to any person other than the participant.

