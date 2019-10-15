Connect with us

Here are the Highlights of Fayrouz at Design Fashion Africa Finale

We had a lot of spectacular moments at the Design Fashion Africa finale, which took place at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Throughout the night, thirteen selected designers from across Africa got to showcase their fashion designs during an inspiring and creativity-packed runway show.

The crowd, filled with A-list celebrities from Nollywood, the fashion space and the music scene could not get enough, especially during the musical performances by Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage.

Another unmissable bit of the fashion spectacle was the presence of one of the coolest drinks around, Fayrouz.

From the models, the designers, the guests, and even the esteemed judges, everyone caught the Fayrouz fever and it’s safe to say Fayrouz and fashion are a match made in style heaven. While we had these budding creative fashion hopefuls duke it out for the grand prize, we savored the naturally refreshing taste of Fayrouz to ease the tension and help us enjoy the spectacle.

And when we had the performance of the year with Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage gracing the runway, we had the sleek teal Fayrouz cups to raise in the air and wave it like we just don’t . . . well we cared a little, those cups were too pretty to toss.

One look at the Fayrouz ambassador, Bam Bam and you can just see how amazing this performance was.

Fayrouz is quickly becoming the go-to drink for evenings like this, and with a growing consumer base who are young, creative and crazy about style and fashion, it’s exciting times for the brand and its consumers.

Next up for Fayrouz is the Lagos Fashion Week from October 23rd to 26th, where you can expect to catch your favorite celebrities with the sleek and refreshingly different Fayrouz.

 

At this point, it’s safe to say your drip isn’t complete without a cup of Fayrouz

Sponsored Content 

