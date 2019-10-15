Get Ready for a Lit🔥Experience at the Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental Night | October 18th

The Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental Night is here again, and it will be nothing like any other event you’ve ever experienced. The third series of the experimental night will hold on

Date: Friday, October 18th, 2019

Venue: Balmoral convention centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Expect a perfect fusion of good vibes, great whisky and iconic live performances by Femi Kuti, Flavour, Bez, Tay Iwar, Lady Donli, and The Compozers.

Trailblazers, True Mavericks, Icons, Glenfiddich Nigeria invites you all to come experience the biggest event of the year! Glenfiddich has a reputation for innovation and constant evolution, and this year’s Mavericks Experimental night will no doubt be a game-changer.

Click here to buy your tickets online. You can also buy from all Tastee Fried Chicken outlets, Café Neo, Hubmart Supermarket and Genesis cinemas.

18+ Drink Responsibly

Sponsored Content