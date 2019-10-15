Connect with us

Events

Get Ready for a Lit🔥Experience at the Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental Night | October 18th

Events

Spotted: Issa Rae, Zendaya, Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron at the 2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood Event

Events

The Healing Cradle to commemorate Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month | Today, October 15th

Events

FirstBank sponsors the Kaduna Polo Tournament for the 100th Consecutive Year

Events

Meet the Winners of 2019 Indomie Independence Day Awards 🥇

Events

Let's 'Re-think The Future' at PMI Nigeria's Chapter Conference | Thursday, November 7th

Events

AfroGourmands held a Gathering of Professionals & Talented African Cooks in Lagos

Career Events

Discover Your Post-graduate Opportunities at the University of Dundee + Meet with Representatives | October 18th

Events

Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade, Oluseye Aderonke speak on Fertility Health & Pregnancy at Dr. Nini's Women’s Health Awareness Event

Events

Sanofi & Nigerian Society of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NSHBT) commemorate 2019 World Thrombosis Day!

Events

Get Ready for a Lit🔥Experience at the Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental Night | October 18th

BellaNaija.com

Published

17 mins ago

 on

The Glenfiddich Mavericks Experimental Night is here again, and it will be nothing like any other event you’ve ever experienced. The third series of the experimental night will hold on

Date: Friday, October 18th, 2019
Venue: Balmoral convention centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Expect a perfect fusion of good vibes, great whisky and iconic live performances by Femi Kuti, Flavour, Bez, Tay Iwar, Lady Donli, and The Compozers.

Trailblazers, True Mavericks, Icons, Glenfiddich Nigeria invites you all to come experience the biggest event of the year! Glenfiddich has a reputation for innovation and constant evolution, and this year’s Mavericks Experimental night will no doubt be a game-changer.

Click here to buy your tickets online. You can also buy from all Tastee Fried Chicken outlets, Café Neo, Hubmart Supermarket and Genesis cinemas.

18+ Drink Responsibly

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Margaret Atwood & Bernadine Evaristo are Joint Winners of the 2019 Man Booker Prize

Jean Clare Oge: The Invisible Illness

Abdulwaheed Alayande of TREP LABS is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Emma Uchendu: Every Small Business Should Have an Employee Handbook

Omolola Olorunnisola: Teach Your Children About Money

Advertisement
css.php