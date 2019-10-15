Spotted: Issa Rae, Zendaya, Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron at the 2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood Event

The 2019 edition of ELLE’s Women In Hollywood event was held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

The event was attended by Zendaya, Mindly Kaling, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Lake Bell, Jameela Jamil, Nikki Reed, Sara Foster, Adria Arjona, Indya Moore, Elizabeth Chambers, Rachel Zoe, Annabelle Wallis, Bel Powley and Tess Holliday.

The 2019 Women in Hollywood honorees are being recognized for paving their own way and plotting a path into the unknown in the current state of Hollywood.

Photo Credit: Getty Images