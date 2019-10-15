Spotted: Issa Rae, Zendaya, Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron at the 2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood Event

Connect with us

The 2019 edition of ELLE’s Women In Hollywood event was held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

The event was attended by Zendaya, Mindly Kaling, Charlize Theron, Margot RobbieIssa RaeLake BellJameela Jamil, Nikki Reed, Sara FosterAdria ArjonaIndya MooreElizabeth ChambersRachel ZoeAnnabelle WallisBel Powley and Tess Holliday.

The 2019 Women in Hollywood honorees are being recognized for paving their own way and plotting a path into the unknown in the current state of Hollywood.

See the photos below.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Janet Mock attends ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Storm Reid attends ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Mindy Kaling attends ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Issa Rae attends ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Charlize Theron attends ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Joey King attends ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Zendaya attends ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Indya Moore attends ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Gwyneth Paltrow attends ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Jameela Jamil attends ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Nicole Kidman attends ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Scarlett Johansson attends ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Margot Robbie attends ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Natalie Portman attends ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Lena Waithe attends ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Zendaya and Storm Reid attend ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Lena Waithe attends ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Issa Rae attends ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Reese Witherspoon attends ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Honoree Lena Waithe is seen onstage during ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ELLE)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Indya Moore poses with honorees Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas during ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Host Issa Rae (2nd from L) poses with honorees (from L) Lena Waithe, Gwyneth Paltrow, Melina Matsoukas, Zendaya, Mindy Kaling, Scarlett Johansson, and Natalie Portman during ELLE’s 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE)

Photo Credit: Getty Images

css.php