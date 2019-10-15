The Healing Cradle to commemorate Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month | Today, October 15th

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

On Tuesday, October 15th, 2019, a special “Wave of Light” ceremony will be held in Lagos, Nigeria in observance of the Global Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

The first-of-its-kind event is being organized by The Healing Cradle,  a community support group for women, men, families who have lost a child during pregnancy, birth or infancy.

Founder of The Healing Cradle, Tito Bez-Idakula is a speaker, author, and mother of two who lost her firstborn baby girl shortly after birth and noticed a lot of stigma around the incidence.

“I know the deep pain that surrounds that type of loss, but I also quickly noticed the shame and communal silence that we attach to it in this part of the world,” Tito Bez-Idakula said.

“ Through events like this, we want to create a safe space for women to speak, share and heal in their own way and gradually remove the stigma attached to the loss of a baby.”, she added.

The Wave of Light and Love event is an annual event that is observed around the world as part of c every October. During the Lagos event, there will be a lantern lighting session, a special music performance and an open floor opportunity for those who want to remember their babies.

Full event details are as follows:

The wave of Light Lagos Event Details

Date: Tuesday, October 15th, 2019
Time: 6pm-8pm
Venue: The Podium, 124 T.F Kuboye Street, Lekki, Lagos.

Members of the public and family members who have been affected by the loss of a baby are welcome. To attend, please register here

Members of the public can take part at home privately by lighting a candle at 7 pm and leave it burning for a full hour in remembrance of all the babies who died too soon. For those who want to participate online, post a photo of your candle on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, using the hashtag #WaveofLight, #HealingCradle.

For more information, please visit @thehealingcradle on Instagram or send an email to [email protected]

—————————————————————————————————————————————–This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

