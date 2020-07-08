Connect with us

Purple Group unveils New Identity, extends Brand to Lifestyle, Retail & Entertainment Sectors

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

In line with the strategic repositioning of the company, the management of Purple Group has announced the rebranding of Purple Capital Partners Limited and change of name to Purple. Also, its flagship multi-use center, Maryland Mall in Lagos will now be known as Purple Maryland while the ongoing development in Lekki is to be known as Purple Lekki. The decision, it said, was in line with the group’s core belief in continuous innovation and customer satisfaction.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Olayide Agboola, who made the announcement in Lagos, noted the rebranding and repositioning took effect from July 1. He also indicated the process would be implemented on all the company’s physical and digital touchpoints.

Speaking on the new direction for Purple, Agboola explained; ‘’We are refocusing our brand and extending our reach beyond just real estate development. We see the need to curate affordable lifestyle experiences by leveraging our expertise in real estate development. With MarylandMall, now Purple Maryland, and our ongoing development with PurpleLekki, we are integrating retail, arts, entertainment, media and advertisement, family fun, food and drinks, e-commerce, and financial services all in one through superior mixed-use centers and services. Our new focus is clear; working with our range and network of partners, we are creating affordable lifestyle experiences for our consumers across all income levels.

The CEO further pointed out that all the group’s facilities and ongoing development were also rebranded and would be addressed with the Purple prefix (PurpleMaryland, PurpleLekki) while its new services would also bear a touch of the Purple Identity as well. He however added that to keep in touch with the group’s brand heritage; they had kept the same colors and logo symbol.

Speaking on what the new identity connotes, Agboola stated that the new Purple identity signified growing strength, resilience, and elegance, which he noted accurately represents the significant growth and successes it has recorded over the past few years.

He said: “Our is a story of sheer resilience, best practices, and excellent service delivery to our partners and clients across the group. With this brand repositioning, we are re-committing to our core beliefs and ensuring unwavering commitment to our values, to our investors and to our esteemed partners. Our refreshed brand clearly communicates these values. We are also excited to unveil the brand identities for our new services and ongoing development projects”.

According to him, with the new development, PurpleLekki, PurpleNano, Purple.shop, and PurplePlay, have all been designed to give customers more value for money. For instance, he explained that  PurpleLekki; the all-new lifestyle centre in Lekki, Lagos, currently under development, will occupy a land size of about 10,000 sqm and a few floors which will be mixed-use – retail, entertainment, serviced accommodation, and private offices.

For PurpleNano, Agboola stated that the premium and standard studio apartments were conceived with the modern professional in mind and available in 2 bedrooms, 3 bedrooms, and 1 bedroom variants. “These ‘Nanos’ are furnished to fit the peculiarities and taste of the Lekki Market and provide a peaceful, cozy space for occupants and visitors,” he stated.

Speaking of the future, the company also has plans to venture into the e-commerce space with brand ‘purple.shop’. Purple.shop will work with the base of retail, fashion, food and entertainment partners, and service providers in Purple centres. With this, they can reach even more customers through online channels. The e-commerce platform will also provide marketing tools and real-time analytics to optimize growth.

While pointing out that the group’s identity may have been refreshed, he was quick to add that the company’s focus remained unwavering. “We are creating affordable lifestyle experiences for our consumers through our principal investments in these superior mixed-use centres and services. We also remain thankful and committed to our partners and we will continue to utilize our expertise and experience to deliver alpha returns and provide the best service to our customers across the group,” he concluded.

