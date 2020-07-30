Connect with us

News

Donald Trump is Suggesting that the US Election be Postponed & Folks Are Not Having It

News

What the Sovereign Immunity Clause Removed from Nigeria's Loan Agreement with China Really Means

News

Heineken Lagos Fashion Week Celebrates A Decade in Fashion And Announces Plans For October 2020

Inspired News

Meet the 4 Africans Selected for the 2020 Echoing Green Fellowship

News

The "Stranded" NDDC Scholars in Europe Just Want their Tuitions & Allowances Paid

News

Meet Ofodile Anulika, the Designer of Nigeria's First Indigenous Military-Grade Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

News

#COVID19 Is Taking Its Toll on African Women But It Also Presents An Opportunity to Build an Equitable & Prosperous Continent

News

6 Coronavirus Updates You Should Read Today

News

What's Happening in Egypt with the Arrest of Influencers over "Indecent" TikTok Videos?

News

We're Getting a Public Holiday on Thursday & Friday

News

Donald Trump is Suggesting that the US Election be Postponed & Folks Are Not Having It

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Donald Trump is suggesting moving the US election.

The President of the United States of America, who never supported the idea of “mail in voting,” has finally come out to suggest that the US election, which is supposed to take place on the 3rd of November, 2020, be delayed.

He said in a tweet that because he believes that “Universal Mail-in Voting” would make November’s vote the most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history.

There has been several reactions from notable personalities like Hillary Clinton, who retweeted a tweet made by Marc E. Elias which read:

Trump cannot delay the election. Only Congress, through a new law could do so. In any event, per the US Constitution his term expires noon on January 20. That cannot be moved, period.

Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, also had this to say about Trump’s suggestion:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BellaNaijarians Share Their Fondest Memories of the Discontinued Argos Catalogue

Tobi Lufadeju: Dear Young Person…

Grace Agada: Concerned About How to Improve Your Chances Of Financial Success?

Mfonobong Inyang: Enough of Strong Individuals, Nigeria Desperately Needs Strong Institutions!

Boluwa Olojo of Go Ads Africa is Our #BellaNaijaWCW This Week!

Advertisement
css.php