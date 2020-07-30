Donald Trump is Suggesting that the US Election be Postponed & Folks Are Not Having It

Donald Trump is suggesting moving the US election.

The President of the United States of America, who never supported the idea of “mail in voting,” has finally come out to suggest that the US election, which is supposed to take place on the 3rd of November, 2020, be delayed.

He said in a tweet that because he believes that “Universal Mail-in Voting” would make November’s vote the most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

New York Mail-In voting is in a disastrous state of condition. Votes from many weeks ago are missing – a total mess. They have no idea what is going on. Rigged Election. I told you so. Same thing would happen, but on massive scale, with USA. Fake News refuses to report! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020

There has been several reactions from notable personalities like Hillary Clinton, who retweeted a tweet made by Marc E. Elias which read:

Trump cannot delay the election. Only Congress, through a new law could do so. In any event, per the US Constitution his term expires noon on January 20. That cannot be moved, period.

Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, also had this to say about Trump’s suggestion: