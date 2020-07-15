Get Ready for the Best of Entertainment when you Upgrade to DSTV Premium + Here’s all the proof you Need

Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to have so many contents to select from and you are spoilt for choice that feels like bliss? DStv Premium is your gateway to that euphoric feeling of bliss. It provides the very best entertainment from around the globe, providing the widest variety of on-screen entertainment in Africa.

Here are the ultimate reasons to upgrade today to DStv Premium:

You get to enjoy over 170 TV and Audio channels at a cost of only N16,200 per month. These channels feature the biggest sporting games, the latest international movies, series and reality show releases, and the hottest names in lifestyle and news. It’s not just unsurpassed entertainment – it is THE experience.

You get to watch everything, with all 13 SuperSport channels, Hollywood blockbusters and TV series on all M-Net channels. The biggest series from HBO, pop-up channels, leading international news on Bloomberg and the best of comedy on Comedy Central

Get exclusive rights to the best games and sports like Formula 1, Golf, all football matches, prestigious boxing, and UFC fights. Be the first to watch new movies and TV shows with the Sunday night movies at 9:00 PM, new and returning TV series like Amsterdam, Riverdale, FBI and so much more.

With DStv Premium you get free access to Showmax, where you can watch boxsets of international and local series as well as movies on demand.

Enjoy access to about 2,500 hours of content on DStv Catch Up Plus which is available to only DStv Premium subscribers with an Internet-connected Explora decoder. Premium subscribers will enjoy up to 1,000 movies, with a lot of TV series.

Make your home the ultimate place to be with the very best in the premium viewing experience. Come play in the Premium League, upgrade, and gain free access to these mouth-watering offers.

Visit the website or download the MyDStv app from the iOS and Android stores for more information and self-service options.

You can also pay for your DStv subscription using – MyDStv, USSD CODE (*288#), DStv Whatsapp (09082368533), PAGA, Quickteller, Automated Teller Machines, and Bank Apps.

