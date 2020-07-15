Connect with us

Promotions

Get Ready for the Best of Entertainment when you Upgrade to DSTV Premium + Here's all the proof you Need

Promotions

Infinix continues to raise the Bar in its Devotion to Youth Empowerment through the Generation X Initiative

Music Promotions Scoop

Coco Brown dazzles in new Photos as She turns a Year Older 🎊

Promotions

Here's how to Stay Trendy & Fashionable with the 'Spark 5 by TECNO' & its Amazing Features

Promotions

With JUST N60million Naira: 3 Fundamental Reasons why you should buy into the LEONARDOBYSUJIMOTO in Banana Island

Events Promotions

Here's Why You Need to Register for the online Phyllion Tech Conference 2020

Movies & TV Promotions

Get Ready to have a Good Movie Time as Ebonylife Films debuts its Blockbuster Movie, Your Excellency on Netflix | July 10

Career Promotions

Bowen University launches its First Virtual Tour to give an Immersive Experience of the Institution

Promotions

FCMB, SME.NG, WFW Group urges Women to play Active Roles in Business Growth & Development

News Promotions

First Bank Upgrades its FirstMobile Banking Application with New & Improved Features for Great Customer Experience

Promotions

Get Ready for the Best of Entertainment when you Upgrade to DSTV Premium + Here’s all the proof you Need

BellaNaija.com

Published

11 mins ago

 on

Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to have so many contents to select from and you are spoilt for choice that feels like bliss? DStv Premium is your gateway to that euphoric feeling of bliss. It provides the very best entertainment from around the globe, providing the widest variety of on-screen entertainment in Africa.

Here are the ultimate reasons to upgrade today to DStv Premium:

  • You get to enjoy over 170 TV and Audio channels at a cost of only N16,200 per month. These channels feature the biggest sporting games, the latest international movies, series and reality show releases, and the hottest names in lifestyle and news. It’s not just unsurpassed entertainment – it is THE experience.
  • You get to watch everything, with all 13 SuperSport channels, Hollywood blockbusters and TV series on all M-Net channels. The biggest series from HBO, pop-up channels, leading international news on Bloomberg and the best of comedy on Comedy Central
  • Get exclusive rights to the best games and sports like Formula 1, Golf, all football matches, prestigious boxing, and UFC fights. Be the first to watch new movies and TV shows with the Sunday night movies at 9:00 PM, new and returning TV series like Amsterdam, Riverdale, FBI and so much more.
  • With DStv Premium you get free access to Showmax, where you can watch boxsets of international and local series as well as movies on demand.
  • Enjoy access to about 2,500 hours of content on DStv Catch Up Plus which is available to only DStv Premium subscribers with an Internet-connected Explora decoder. Premium subscribers will enjoy up to 1,000 movies, with a lot of TV series.

Make your home the ultimate place to be with the very best in the premium viewing experience. Come play in the Premium League, upgrade, and gain free access to these mouth-watering offers.

Visit the website or download the MyDStv app from the iOS and Android stores for more information and self-service options.

Visit here or download the MyDStv app from the iOS and Android store for more information and self-service options.

You can also pay for your DStv subscription using – MyDStv, USSD CODE (*288#), DStv Whatsapp (09082368533), PAGA, Quickteller, Automated Teller Machines, and Bank Apps.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW: Meet Tejumade Afonja, the Engineer Who’s Democratising Artificial Intelligence Knowledge with AI Saturdays (Lagos)

Mfonobong Inyang: Let’s Have That Conversation About Brand Nigeria!

Jean Clare Oge: It is not always THEM… Sometimes, it is YOU

Adefolake Adekola: Disposal of Chemical Waste in Nigeria

Toluse Dove Francis: How to Develop Emotional Muscles

Advertisement
css.php