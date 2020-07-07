Connect with us

Get Ready for all the Drama on Unreal Africa's new Web Series "Lara of Lagos"

The trailer for Unreal Africa’s new web series Lara of Lagos is out ahead of its July 14th premiere. The series, directed by Femi Taofeeq and written by Wande Thomas, Kome Agbanoma and Iyobosa Rehoboth, promises to be an intriguing and relatable watch especially as it follows the life of a young girl trying to make it in Lagos.

The series stars Teniola Aladese, Maurice Sam, Bukola Oladipupo and Tobi Bakre.

Watch the trailer below:

