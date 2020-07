May D teams up with Davido for the remix of “Lowo Lowo“, produced by Dante.

The original record was released in June, and this fresh upgrade, both in status and song quality with Davido’s vocals coming in, the track is sure to get great reviews from fans.

This record is a follow up to his new music project, ‘May Day‘, a 6 track EP which featured 9ice, Wande Coal and Stanley Enow.

Listen to the track below: