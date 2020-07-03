New Music + Video: Mayorkun feat. Davido – Betty Butter

Mayorkun and Davido join forces together once again to deliver a brand new tune “Betty Butter”.

The song titled “Betty Butter” is a mid-tempo Afro-fusion track with lots of word-plays. This would soon be the next anthem and rhymes on most peoples mouth.

The Mayor of Lagos delivered the melody on the hook, introduced the track with his new loved Bop calm vibe and Davido, on the other hand, nailed his catchy keys.

“Betty Butter” was produced SperoachBeatz, and video directed by Clarence Peters.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video below: