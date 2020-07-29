Connect with us

Mr Eazi Unveils New Artiste - Namenj | Listen To His Debut Single "Rayuwata"

Minz Puts his Knowledge of African Music to Test on emPawa Africa

New Video: Dremo - STFU

New Music: L.A.X. - Lose My Mind

Get to Know More About Fireboy DML on MTV Base "Behind The Story"

Sarz x Wurld release animated visual for song, "Focus"

New Video: Jhybo - Third Born

You'll Love Tuke Morgan's Sax Cover of "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley

New Music: Jaido P feat. Olamide - Tesinapot

New EP: Reminisce - Vibes & Insha Allah

4 hours ago

Talented Arewa singer and songwriter Ali Jubril Namanjo otherwise known as Namenj is the newest Empawa 30 artiste and superstar. He was born in Ibadan and has been making covers for hit songs for years, while releasing his own songs independently.

After entering the #empawa30 competition last year, Namenj has since been selected by Mr. Eazi to lead a new generation of Arewa pop singers.

Namenj has released his official debut single titled “Rayuwata“. The Afro-pop track which is rendered in Hausa was produced by Deratheboy, who also produced Joeboy‘s smash hit- “Baby“.

Writing Credits: Ali Jubril Namanjo, Chidera Godfrey Ezeani. 

