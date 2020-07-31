Khalil’s Mum has some reservations about Faa on this Episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

On the new episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”, a difficult family member causes problems for Umar and Hadiza. Khalil’s mum isn’t impressed with Faa as his new girlfriend.

“MTV Shuga: Alone Together” was written by Tunde Aladese, and directed by Nk’iru Njoku.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video below:

