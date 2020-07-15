Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

16 seconds ago

 on

Afropop recording artiste Ciza has declared his readiness to dominate the African continent with the release of his latest single titled “Come Alive.”

Son of music mogul TK Nciza and Mafikizolo‘s Nhlanhla, the 18-year-old Ciza describes “Come Alive” and his sounds as afrofusion, saying:

My music is not meant to capture only the South African audience as it’s meant to be a pride of many Africans across the world, and I believe I’ve got what it takes to represent my continent, through my Afro Fusion sound. For my recent sound, I’ve recorded over 20 singles already and only one of my singles are out on the radio right now, the second single is coming out on my birthday 23rd of August.

Listen to and enjoy “Come Alive.”

Download.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

