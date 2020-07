BBNaija star, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi popularly known as Nina and her hubby just welcomed a baby boy.

In February, the new mum officially announced her marriage with photos from her introduction on her personal Instagram account and also disclosed she was having a baby in May.

The excited father who shared news of their baby’s arrival on Instagram revealed that they named their son Denzel Kelechukwu.

Congrats to the new parents.