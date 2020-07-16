Patoranking Will Feature in Bob Marley’s “One Love” Remake

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In a bid to bring the world together in response to this global pandemic, Bob Marley’s family, and music company Amplified Records are re-imagining Bob Marley’s iconic song, “One Love” in support of Unicef’s coronavirus response.

This new version features Nigeria born Reggae/Dancehall artist- Patoranking, members of the Marley family as well as other artists from around the world who lend their voices to the cause against coronavirus and its ripple effects. This global project will raise funds to support children in developing countries, where help is urgently needed.

The remake passes a deeper message much needed at this time with the aid of the different textures and sounds of the original Bob Marley influence alongside the wealth of variety from the other artists.

Follow on Instagram to find out how you can support “One Love”. Every donation will be matched up to $1 million.

Link to donate.

