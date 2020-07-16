Connect with us

Get Ready to Vibe to Nissi’s New EP "Ignite"

Credit: Joupin Ghamsari

Nissi will be releasing her brand new EP “Ignite“, on Friday, July 31, 2020.

“Ignite” EP features new tracks “Ignite,” “Notice,” “Holiday” and “Babalawo”, as well as recent singles “Judi,” Trouble” and “Tornado.

Nissi was recently featured on Vogue talking about the upcoming EP, new single, and musical inspirations, along with Billboard’s Platoon Africa artist showcase, where she performed a stripped-down set of three songs, which Billboard praised as “moving”. Watch the performance.

Vogue describes Nissi as “…the stylish Nigerian singer pushing the boundaries of Afrobeats.”

In September 2016, Nissi released her debut single “Criminal“, a catchy R&B-infused piece with a mix of Funk and Jazz music wrapped into one. Produced by Cornel Sorian, it gained her a proper intro to the Nigerian music scene.

You can pre-add the EP here.

