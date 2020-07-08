Connect with us

10 Super Cute Snaps of Paul Okoye's Twins Nadia & Nathan to Make You Smile Today

4 hours ago

Paul and Anita Okoye twins, Nadia and Nathan Okoye clocked 3 years today — how time flies!

In 2017, the proud parents welcomed their bundle of joy, and we still can’t get enough of their cuteness.

We’ve been following the adorable twins, from when they were born, playing dress-up together, and to celebrate their special day, enjoy these cute twinning moments!

One

Two

Three

Four

Five

Six

Seven

Eight

Nine

Ten

Photo Credit: anita_okoye | iamkingrudy

