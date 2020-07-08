Tobi Bakre is Still “Defying Gravity” & Fans are Wondering How He Does It

Tobi Bakre posted a photo on Instagram this morning and it has got his fans and followers talking.

He seriously needs to school us on how he defies gravity because we’ll love to attend his masterclass on “how to take the perfect picture while in the air”.

Check out 8 times Tobi Bakre literally defied gravity.

But really though, how did he get this high? photoshop?

What do you think BellaNaijarians?

Photo Credit: @tobibakre