Remy Martin Nigeria Launches “Centaur Gold Rush” Campaign with Virtual Opulence Dinner

Remy Martin Nigeria has launched its “Centaur Gold Rush” campaign targeted at rewarding consumers with exclusive Prizes to VIP Experiences that elevate consumers’ personalized moments and collective celebrations.

The #CentaurGoldRush campaign was officially launched on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 with a first of its kind virtual Opulence Dinner with Remy Martin tagged Multiple Occasions, A Collective Celebration, and hosted by Simi Drey.

The Dinner, which held in Lagos with guests across the State attending through a zoom video featured a collective celebration of the birthdays of one of the Remy Martin Team up for Excellence Ambassadors, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and the Big Brother “Pepper Dem” Reality star, Ike Onyeama.

Some distinguished guests in the virtual room were Managing Director of Megaletrics Limited, Chris Ubosi, Head of Accelerate TV, Collete Otutesho and Pamela Shodipo, Regional Bank Head, UBA Group, Media Personality Chico Aligwekwe, General Manager of Megaletrics, Deji Awokoya, Nigerian Artiste, Mo ‘Mocheddah’ Olateru-Olagbegi, Actor Deyemi Okanlawon, Nigerian Journalist, Lamide Akintobi, Diane Russet and many more!

Renowned Multi-talented Musician, BEZ surprised guests with a special appearance and performance for the Birthday Celebrant and the guests in the virtual room. A three-course dinner was provided by Nula’s Kitchen who teamed up with Remy Martin for the Opulence Dinner and canapes were served by Afrolems.

The Opulence Dinner with Remy Martin further reiterates the brand’s ‘Team Up for Excellence’ campaign message; in partnership with Megalectrics (Beat FM) which applauds celebrations of milestones, collective efforts and the brand’s belief that every achievement is shaped through teamwork.

Over the next months, consumers get to order online at select Remy Martin retail outlets and have their choice Remy Martin VSOP/1738/XO delivered to their doorsteps. Consumers who find and accumulate a certain amount of Centaur gold coins become eligible to redeem exclusive VIP experiences and limited edition gifts from Remy Martin Nigeria.

The campaign can be followed on all social media platforms at @Remymartinng #CentaurGoldRush.

________________________________________________________________________________

Sponsored Content