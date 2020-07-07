You Can Help Build a Free Educational & Performing Arts Academy for the Dream Catchers

Seyi Oluyole, the founder of Dream Catchers Dance Academy, is taking a ground-breaking step in securing the future for young girls in performing arts.

The dance group of the moment, Dream Catchers, is a platform that helps street kids by providing them with shelter, food, clothing and education, as well as empowering them through dance.

Seyi is using dance to take the kids out of the streets and into the school and is teaching them that they stand a chance at succeeding.

Now, they need all the support they can get.

She’s is currently building a free educational and performing arts academy for girls and they need your support to keep going. The sum of 38 million naira is urgently needed to build and furnish the academy. 4 million naira has been raised so far.

Seyi took to Twitter to share the news of the great project, and photos of the building. She wrote:

Our financial goal to build & furnish the academy is 38 Million Naira.

We’ve raised 4 Million which weput in the project.

We need all the help to get this running. We will always update with pictures.

To donate

0122685406

Dream Nurture Foundation

Wema bank@duchesskk @Mochievous pic.twitter.com/nYmnfE1qzN — Seyi Oluyole BadAss Woman 👩🏽‍💻 (@SunkitYole) July 7, 2020

They are grateful for any help you can render through this account number:

Account Name: Dream Nurture Foundation

Account Number: 0122685406

Bank: Wema Bank

Or you could help through this GoFundMe link: Here.

Photos on the ongoing project.