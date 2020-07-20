New EP: Tosing – Sugar Puss

Afro-pop starlet Tosing has released her debut extended play titled “Sugar Puss” to the world, after the success of singles “Ife” and “Better.”

According to the singer, “Sugar Puss” is derived from the first letter of the words Serious, Unique, Glitter, Artistic, Rewards, Pioneer, Unbreakable, Share & Scholar; and this sums her as a lady, a strong woman.

The EP houses 5 tracks and features a party popper, an inspirational number, a liberating love anthem, a sexy audio delight, and more.

The fiery “Sugar Puss” boasts production from Exe, Synthesis Beats and Beetovin, and is available on all music stores and platforms.

Listen, share, and drop your comments.