Nicki Minaj is expecting a baby!

The rapper and Kenneth Petty are expecting their first child together. She had a yellow curly wig and showed off her arm tattoo as she smiled at the camera, captioning the post “#Preggers”. On another post, she wrote:

Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛

Minaj previously sparked pregnancy speculation on June 12 when she and American rapper 6ix9ine teamed up for the track “Trollz“.

The award-winning rapper and Petty tied the knot in October 2019. She announced the news with an Instagram video of Mr. and Mrs. mugs at the time.

Congrats to the couple!

Photo Credit: nickiminaj