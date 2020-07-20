Connect with us

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Nicki Minaj is Expecting a Baby 🎉

Music

New Music: Baba Roscoe - African Woman

Music

New EP: Tosing - Sugar Puss

Music

New Music: Blackdude feat. Leke Lee & Leopard - Moolah

Music

Davido & Burna Boy feature on Pop Smoke's Posthumous Album "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon"

BN TV Music

The Official Trailer for Beyoncé's Visual Album "Black Is King" stars Yemi Alade, Jay-Z & Naomi Campbell

Music

Have You Heard #BBNaija's Laycon's Single featuring Chinko Ekun & Reminisce - "Fierce"

BN TV Music

Here’s the Remake of Bob Marley’s Iconic Song “One Love” feat. The Marleys, Patoranking & Natty

BN TV Music

2Baba, Stanley Enow, Yemi Alade team up for “Stand Together"

BN TV Music

Oxlade serves up Visualizer for "Hold On"

Music

Nicki Minaj is Expecting a Baby 🎉

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Nicki Minaj is expecting a baby!

The rapper and Kenneth Petty are expecting their first child together. She had a yellow curly wig and showed off her arm tattoo as she smiled at the camera, captioning the post “#Preggers”. On another post, she wrote:

Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛

Minaj previously sparked pregnancy speculation on June 12 when she and American rapper 6ix9ine teamed up for the track “Trollz.

The award-winning rapper and Petty tied the knot in October 2019. She announced the news with an Instagram video of Mr. and Mrs. mugs at the time.

Congrats to the couple!

Photo Credit: nickiminaj

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

The Little Joys of Everyday Living

Imoleayo Adeyeri: Death May Be Final But Grief Is Not

Charles Edosomwan of Teksight Edge PR is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Odein Princewill: A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving South Africa

These BellaNaijarians Have the Most Hilarious Barber’s Shop Experiences

Advertisement
css.php