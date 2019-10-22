Is Nicki Minaj now “Mrs Maraj-Petty”? Here’s What We Know

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Congratulations seem to be in order for rapper Nicki Minaj as she has hinted at her nuptials to partner Kenneth Petty.

According to Essence, Minaj and Petty met in their hometown of Southside, Jamaica Queens. They began as childhood sweethearts and announced they were dating last December.

In a January 2019 tweet, Minaj spoke of their pre-fame relationship history, saying: “We were like this about each other since we were very young kids in the hood. He was on my body b4 the big ol’ ghetto booty.”

On Monday, October 21, she shared a short video on her Instagram account that showed matching “Mr” and “Mrs” mugs and matching “Bride” and “Groom” caps.

The “Megatron” singer captioned the video with a line of wedding-related emojis, in addition to the announcement: “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10.21.19,” which seems like a hint to her married name and date of her wedding.

