This Cover of “Way Maker” by Travis Greene’s FWD x CTY Worship will make you Feel Peace

Sinach’s Way Maker has been topping charts ever since its debut in 2015, with covers upon covers being made.

The song, which has over 153 million views on YouTube, has seen artists, creators and other individuals release covers on the same platform.

In this new cover, Forward City Church aka FWD x CTY Worship, shared by Travis Greene on YouTube, renders an acapella style version which merges acoustic, folklore and country sounds in a way that would leave you feeling blessed and content.

The video streamed live yesterday in anticipation of their upcoming event, Virtual Tent Revival, on August 3rd – 5th, 2020.

Watch the video below: