Rapper XT has released a new rap single titled “Money.”

“Money” was produced by SickDrums Beats and finds XT teaming up with underground rappers KBD and Swissbanc.

According to XT, “Money” was inspired by the way money controls people in a negative way, but come to think of it we as humans should have control over money, because we have the brains and not money.”

Listen and enjoy:

Download.