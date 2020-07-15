Yemi Osinbajo’s Sweet Birthday Note to His Best Friend Dolapo

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Yemi Osinbajo has nothing but sweet words for his wife Dolapo as she celebrates her birthday today.

It’s a simple message, yet we’re totally feeling it!

He wrote on Instagram:

Happy Birthday to our best friend
…….
And my darling… brave, beautiful and kind.
I love you.
Yemi.

The celebrant who is also grateful for another year, shared photos on Instagram alongside the caption:

Praise. Prayers. Flowers. Cake at midnight. I thank God for another year.
#ByGraceAlone
#Glory to God

Check on it!

Photo Credit: profosinbajo | dolapoosinbajo

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

