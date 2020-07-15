Scoop
Yemi Osinbajo’s Sweet Birthday Note to His Best Friend Dolapo
Yemi Osinbajo has nothing but sweet words for his wife Dolapo as she celebrates her birthday today.
It’s a simple message, yet we’re totally feeling it!
He wrote on Instagram:
Happy Birthday to our best friend
…….
And my darling… brave, beautiful and kind.
I love you.
Yemi.
The celebrant who is also grateful for another year, shared photos on Instagram alongside the caption:
Praise. Prayers. Flowers. Cake at midnight. I thank God for another year.
#ByGraceAlone
#Glory to God
Photo Credit: profosinbajo | dolapoosinbajo