Connect with us

Music Scoop

Looks like Kanye West won't be Running for President in 2020 After All

Music

Show Dem Camp drops Visualizer for "True Story" feat. Burna Boy

BN TV Music

Davido Totally Nailed His Performance on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show"

Music

We're Super Pumped with Anticipation for Reminisce's New Project "Vibes & Insha Allah"

Music

New Video: Zlatan feat. Papisnoop - The Matter

BN TV Music

You Need to See Rema’s Performance of "Iron Man" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live"

Music

New Video: Tiwa Savage - Dangerous Love

Music

New Video: Sola Allyson - Ẹ̀BẸ̀

Music

New Video: Dunsin Oyekan - More Than A Song

Music

New EP: Solidstar - My Turn

Music

Looks like Kanye West won’t be Running for President in 2020 After All

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Mixed but consistently loud reactions trailed Kanye West‘s announcement that he was going to be running for President in the United States in 2020.

The rapper/producer shared the news on his Twitter, writing about realising “the promise of America.”

But it looks like that realisation will have to be deferred, as New York’s Intelligencer has shared that a “get-out-the-vote specialist” Steve Kramer, hired by Kanye’s team to get the rapper on the ballot, revealed that Kanye is “out.”

It seems like the short time frame to get signatures (132,781 from Florida in less than a week) was unable to be achieved.

Kramer had previously revealed that the signature-getting process was underway, saying “we had overwhelming support to get him on the ballot.”

Later though, two words from Kramer implied that the dream had been cut short. “He’s out.”

The why exactly hasn’t been stated, but Kramer did say:

I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye. Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.

And although 2020 may be out it, there’s always the future for Kanye to decide he wants to run for president. After all, it was 2024 he first told us he’d be running.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW: Meet Tejumade Afonja, the Engineer Who’s Democratising Artificial Intelligence Knowledge with AI Saturdays (Lagos)

Mfonobong Inyang: Let’s Have That Conversation About Brand Nigeria!

Jean Clare Oge: It is not always THEM… Sometimes, it is YOU

Adefolake Adekola: Disposal of Chemical Waste in Nigeria

Toluse Dove Francis: How to Develop Emotional Muscles

Advertisement
css.php