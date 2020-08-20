News
The Secrets to a Successful Relationship – According Adanna & David
Adanna and David are out with a new vlog on their YouTube channel and the couple talk about love, relationships and everything in between.
Here are some takeaways:
- Be a whole person, before committing into a relationship. The journey to starting a successful relationship starts with you and not with your partner.
- Communication which is always the golden tip.
- You need to be open to receiving advice, but know which works best for you.
- Transparency and trust.
- When it comes with finances, set goals and have a savings strategy.
Watch the vlog below:
Annie
August 20, 2020 at 9:46 am
Saving finances together is a very important role in a relationship, if there’s no trust it becomes hard to have a joint account.