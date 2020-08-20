The Secrets to a Successful Relationship – According Adanna & David

Adanna and David are out with a new vlog on their YouTube channel and the couple talk about love, relationships and everything in between.

Here are some takeaways:

Be a whole person, before committing into a relationship. The journey to starting a successful relationship starts with you and not with your partner. Communication which is always the golden tip. You need to be open to receiving advice, but know which works best for you. Transparency and trust. When it comes with finances, set goals and have a savings strategy.

Watch the vlog below: