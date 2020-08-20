Africa Records Over 1.1 million Cases + Other #COVID19 Updates

593 new cases of coronavirus were recorded across the country on Wednesday, August 19, as confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

A breakdown of the new cases across states is as follows; Plateau-186, Lagos-172, FCT-62, Oyo-27, Delta-25, Rivers-20, Ondo-19, Edo-18, Kaduna-17, Enugu-12, Akwa Ibom-10, Ogun-7, Abia-6, Gombe-6, Kano-3, Osun-3.

There are now 50,488 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country and 985 deaths has been recorded. 37,304 patients who recovered have also been discharged.

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/q1nq46l3Fk — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 19, 2020

******************************************

Over 1.1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa

There are now more than over 1.1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus across the African continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa (WHOAFRO), the breakdown remains fluid as countries continue to confirm cases.

Africa on Wednesday, August 19, recorded 859,000 recoveries and 26,000 deaths cumulatively.

Over 1.1 million confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent – with more than 859,000 recoveries & 26,000 deaths cumulatively. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://t.co/V0fkK8dYTg pic.twitter.com/pD5Z0FgcW3 — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) August 19, 2020

******************************************

NFF Management and Staff will undergo COVID-19 tests

The management and officials of the Nigeria Football Federation will undergo coronavirus pandemic tests at the Secretariat of the Federation, Sunday Dankaro House, National Stadium Complex, Abuja on Thursday.

According to Channels News, the General Secretary of the Federation, Mohammed Sanusi, addressed the management and staff on Wednesday, informing them that this had become necessary after a member of the management tested positive for the virus.

He said:

Apart from him testing positive, I also had issues and had to go for tests when I was feeling ill and uncomfortable. But the truth is most of us have had contact with one another over the days, thus it is important we do the tests. I want to appreciate the Federal Government immensely for their efforts so far to contain the pandemic, and also officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control for agreeing to come to the NFF offices to conduct the tests. After the tests, the offices and the entire complex will be disinfected in line with the protocols of the COVID-19. During that time, offices would be closed and employees will work from home. When the results are out, those who tested negative will immediately resume work at the secretariat, while anyone who tests positive will be required to self-isolate for the period stipulated in the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the federal government.

******************************************

Germany records its highest daily number of Covid-19 cases since April

Germany recorded 1,707 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest number of daily infections since the end of April, according to the country’s infectious diseases department, the Robert Koch Institute.

The last time the number of new cases was this high was on April 26, when the country registered 1,737 new infections, according to German public broadcaster ARD.

Germany saw its peak in new daily COVID-19 cases at the beginning of April, when more than 6,000 infections were reported in one day. In the following weeks, the number of cases fell significantly. But the number of positive tests has been increasing since the end of July.

******************************************

The US reports more than 46,000 new COVID-19 cases

The United States reported 46,436 new coronavirus cases and 1,356 new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US has now recorded at least 5,529,824 Covid-19 infections, including 173,177 related fatalities, JHU reported. The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

******************************************

China says no hospitalized coronavirus patients have died in “almost four months”

Chinese health officials have said that no patients hospitalized due to Covid-19 in China have died in “almost four months.”

According to CNN, Guo Yanhong, an inspector of China’s National Health Commission, lauded the Chinese strategy in containing the spread of the virus saying, “This is the strongest proof that China’s experience, methods, and strategies in treating critical patients are valuable.”

He made the comments at China’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council on Wednesday. The last time a virus death was reported by the NHC was April 14, when one fatality in Hubei province was recorded, according to data on its website.

******************************************

Mexico reports more than 5,700 new COVID-19 cases

Mexico recorded 5,792 new cases of COVID-19 and 707 new deaths on Wednesday, according to the Health Ministry. The total number of confirmed infections in the country now stands at 537,031, with 58,481 deaths.

Mexico has reported the third-highest number of deaths in the world from coronavirus, following the United States and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University. Only Brazil and Peru have recorded more cases than Mexico in Latin America, according to JHU.

******************************************

France reports the highest daily increase in Covid-19 cases since the end of lockdown in May

France confirmed a new daily high in coronavirus cases since coming out of lockdown in mid-May, with 3,776 infections reported by the National Health Agency on Wednesday.

That brings France’s total number of confirmed cases to 225,043.

While the latest data released by the French National Health agency shows a decreasing trend of people hospitalized and in intensive care units, the agency said in a statement that “in mainland France, all indicators continue to increase and transmission of the virus intensifies.”

“It concerns all age groups and more particularly young adults,” the statement added. Following the surge in the number of new cases, the French government will make it mandatory to wear masks in enclosed shared spaces such as corporate offices from September 1, Minister of Labor Elisabeth Borne announced on Tuesday.