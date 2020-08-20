Connect with us

News

You'll Definitely Love This Pink Fleur Collection - Thank Us Later!

Features Inspired News

Mirabel Centre is Partnering with Bolt and Aabo to End Sexual Violence in Nigeria

News

Africa Records Over 1.1 million Cases + Other #COVID19 Updates

News

The Secrets to a Successful Relationship - According Adanna & David

News

Governor Simon Lalong wants a Sex Offender Registry in Plateau State

News

What Exactly is Happening to Nigerian Traders in Ghana?

News

Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita Resigns after Military Mutiny

News

Everything Brands Need to Know About Fashion Law, With Kike Ojewale & Adebayo Oke-Lawal

News

A Mutiny is Underway in Mali with the President & Prime Minister reportedly Arrested

News

The BN Style Recap: Here's How To Elevate Your Style Game This Week

News

You’ll Definitely Love This Pink Fleur Collection – Thank Us Later!

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian modest brand Pink Fleur just debuted a new collection and it’s so pretty!

According to a statement from the brand’s creative director Zainab Salihijo:

RARE: The Luxe Edition is inspired by the women in my life.
The beautiful mother of 5 that loves fashion and loves to look good.
The new mother of 2 who is pregnant with her 3rd and still thinks fashion as her top priority.
The fashionista in the working class. Who wants to go to the office and still look so chic!
The entrepreneur boss woman looking for something beautiful to wear to their place of work. And still want to look fine
The single babe who is done with school but yet to get a job. But she loves to hang out with her friends and chill. While looking awesome
The baby girls still in university and still want to look stunning while hanging out with friends and still have affordable fashion.
Can you recognise yourself within these women? Cause this collection is for you.

Credits

Brand: @pinkfleur

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Mirabel Centre is Partnering with Bolt and Aabo to End Sexual Violence in Nigeria

Mike Hunder: Still Want to Be Your Own Boss in 2020? Read This!

#BellaNaijaWCW Etimbuk Imuk of Eti Farms Global is the Mushroom Farmer/Agrobusiness Consultant Promoting Healthy Eating

BN Prose: These Dreams Do Not Come To Pass by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

This is Why Nigeria Needs to Pay Closer Attention to Its Aging Population

Advertisement
css.php