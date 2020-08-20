You’ll Definitely Love This Pink Fleur Collection – Thank Us Later!

Nigerian modest brand Pink Fleur just debuted a new collection and it’s so pretty!

According to a statement from the brand’s creative director Zainab Salihijo:

RARE: The Luxe Edition is inspired by the women in my life.

The beautiful mother of 5 that loves fashion and loves to look good.

The new mother of 2 who is pregnant with her 3rd and still thinks fashion as her top priority.

The fashionista in the working class. Who wants to go to the office and still look so chic!

The entrepreneur boss woman looking for something beautiful to wear to their place of work. And still want to look fine

The single babe who is done with school but yet to get a job. But she loves to hang out with her friends and chill. While looking awesome

The baby girls still in university and still want to look stunning while hanging out with friends and still have affordable fashion.

Can you recognise yourself within these women? Cause this collection is for you.