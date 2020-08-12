Connect with us

BellaNaija's Head of Content Adesola Ade-Unuigbe Selected for Poynter’s 2020 Leadership Academy for Women in Media

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians, we’ve got great news!

Our Head of Content, Adesola Ade-Unuigbe has just been announced as part of the second cohort of Poynter’s 2020 Leadership Academy for Women in Media.

Poynter Institute wrote on its website:

The Poynter Institute is pleased to announce the second of three classes selected for its sixth annual Leadership Academy for Women in Media. This elite group of 30 women will convene online in 2020 and in-person in 2021. They join a network of more than 360 graduates who experience significant personal and professional transformation through the leadership program.

“This is an impressive class of top-level decision-makers, including publishers, executive and senior editors, and directors,” said Doris Truong, Poynter’s director of training and diversity. “I am proud Poynter can bring these leaders together to build confidence, capacity and connection at one of the most challenging times in history. They will lead their news organizations — and our industry — forward.”

Congrats, Adesola.

  1. Atoke

    Atoke

    August 12, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    BoopBoop!

    Two slaps on your chest, my Gee!

